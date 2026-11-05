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Horse Racing

Betfred halts British Classics sponsorship after Budget announcement on tax duty

By Sports Staff,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0oQjDM_1GnbWUq800
Betfred have sponsored the five British Classics for three years PA
  • Betfred has decided to terminate its sponsorship of all five British Classics following a tax increase announced in the recent Budget.
  • The bookmaker cited Chancellor John Healey's decision to raise machine games duty from 20 per cent to 25 per cent, which puts over 1,000 shop jobs at risk.
  • The impacted sponsorship deals cover the 1000 and 2000 Guineas at Newmarket, the Derby and Oaks at Epsom, and the St Leger at Doncaster.
  • Betfred stated that the cumulative financial burden of government policy left the company with no choice but to withdraw from the three-year renewal.
  • The Jockey Club expressed disappointment over the decision but confirmed it is already in discussions with prospective replacement partners.
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