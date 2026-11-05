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New York

Devastating fire rips through New York City home leaving at least six dead

By Brittney Donovan,

5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2SrIHi_1GnbWExk00
AP
  • A fast-moving fire swept through a two-story house in Brooklyn's Sunset Park early Thursday morning, leaving six people dead and seven injured.
  • More than 200 first responders arrived to find flames consuming every floor, with three firefighters sustaining minor injuries during the operation.
  • Firefighters rescued four occupants, including two residents who were trapped behind window bars inside the house.
  • Emergency crews contained the blaze in about three hours, and eight displaced neighbors were relocated to hotels.
  • Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire and recovered a lithium-ion battery from the premises, though its connection to the outbreak remains unconfirmed.

IN FULL

At least six dead in Brooklyn house fire after victims got trapped behind window bars

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