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New York
Devastating fire rips through New York City home leaving at least six dead
By Brittney Donovan,5 days ago
- A fast-moving fire swept through a two-story house in Brooklyn's Sunset Park early Thursday morning, leaving six people dead and seven injured.
- More than 200 first responders arrived to find flames consuming every floor, with three firefighters sustaining minor injuries during the operation.
- Firefighters rescued four occupants, including two residents who were trapped behind window bars inside the house.
- Emergency crews contained the blaze in about three hours, and eight displaced neighbors were relocated to hotels.
- Fire marshals are investigating the cause of the fire and recovered a lithium-ion battery from the premises, though its connection to the outbreak remains unconfirmed.
IN FULL
At least six dead in Brooklyn house fire after victims got trapped behind window bars
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