Trump's 2014 post about Russell Brand resurfaces after guilty verdict

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President Donald Trump’s previous remarks about comedian and actor Russell Brand have resurfaced after a jury found Brand guilty of one count of rape and three sexual assaults.

The jury acquitted Brand of two additional rape charges and one count of attempted indecent assault following a four-week trial over his past conduct in the UK.

“.@katyperry Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand. There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste!” Trump wrote in a 2014 post on X that got renewed attention on Thursday.

Trump and Brand have clashed several times over the years, with Trump calling the comic a “major loser,” a “total joke,” and “a dummy” in additional previous posts.

Despite their feud, Brand expressed support for Trump in June, saying: “My support for Trump was generally based upon we got to break up this globalist, imperialist threat...Trump, I always saw as an incredible bulwark.”

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What Donald Trump said about Russell Brand after marriage to Katy Perry