undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Music
Ozzfest announces 2027 return with dates in UK, US and Mexico
By Anna Loren,4 days ago
- Ozzfest, the music festival co-founded by the late rocker Ozzy Osbourne and his wife Sharon, will return in 2027 with three shows in the UK, US and Mexico.
- It will be held at the National Bowl in Milton Keynes on 10 July, followed by Glen Helen Amphitheater in California’s San Bernadino on 11 September and Mexico City’s Estadio GNP Seguros on 18 September.
- Details on the lineup, which will be curated by Sharon, have yet to be announced.
- The first Ozzfest was held in 1996 and the last one was held on New Year’s Eve 2018 in Los Angeles.
- “Ozzy was the first to launch his own traveling metal festival,” Sharon said. “And Ozzfest will always remain an important part of Ozzy’s legacy.”