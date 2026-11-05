Revamped Celebrity Cruises ship to offer long weekend Caribbean trips

Celebrity Beyond is one of the largest ships in the fleet Celebrity Cruises

One of Celebrity Cruises most modern and largest cruise ships is set to offer long weekend sailings in the Caribbean for the first time.

The cruise line typically offers sailings of a week or more on its newest Edge class cruise ships, but from the end of 2028 passengers will be able to enjoy three to five night itineraries in the Caribbean aboard Celebrity Beyond.

Some routes will even include the chance to visit the Royal Caribbean Group’s private Royal Beach Club Paradise Island in Nassau, the Bahamas.

Celebrity Beyond will offer nine three-night weekend roundtrip getaways from Fort Lauderdale to The Bahamas from November 2028 until March 2029.

The shorter sailings mean cruise passengers will be able to experience a larger ship even if they don’t have much time to sail. Prices start from £308 per person.

There is also a longer five-night route departing from Fort Lauderdale on 28 December that visits George Town and Cozumel. Prices start from £599 per person.

Launched in 2022, Celebrity Beyond is one of the largest ships in the fleet with a gross tonnage of 141,420 and capacity for 3,260 passengers.

It was the first to have an expanded Magic Carpet bar that hangs over the side of the ship, and also has a large Sunset Bar and Rooftop Garden, as well as a three-deck indoor Eden piazza.

The cruise ship is currently in dry dock for a major refurbishment until 17 November, which will include the addition of the popular Orange Peel Bar & Grille, Tacos del Sol and Bora dining venues on board.

Smaller ships in the fleet also have shorter sailings. Celebrity Eclipse will also offer three-night weekend getaways from Fort Lauderdale in winter 2028/29, while Celebrity Summit will sail four- to five-night itinerariesfrom Miami. Prices start from £243 per person.

The cruise line has also announced that its newest ship, Celebrity Xcite - the sixth in the Edge series - will spend its inaugural season in the Caribbean.

The new cruise ship will operate seven-night Caribbean sailings from Miami from November 2028. Port stops will include St. Thomas, Antigua, the British Virgin Islands, St. Kitts and Nevis, St. Maarten, and the Dominican Republic. Prices start from £642 per person.

Laura Hodges Bethge, president of Celebrity Cruises, said: “The Caribbean is our guests’ favorite place to vacation. Whether it’s a long-awaited island getaway or a spontaneous weekend escape, we are creating new and fresh ways for guests to experience the region with Celebrity Cruises.

“With the debut of Celebrity Xcite, and more Edge Series ships in the Caribbean than ever before, our 2028 and 2029 season gives guests more ways to experience the destinations they love, paired with innovative design, elevated service, and unforgettable moments at sea that only Celebrity Cruises can deliver.”

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