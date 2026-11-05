Man arrested near White House for making ‘finger gun’ gesture to troops

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A man has been arrested after making a “finger gun” gesture towards a National Guard service member near the White House, according to a report.

​William Clark, 28, allegedly made a “shooting gun gesture with a finger gun” toward the service member Monday evening. The National Guard member was driving a van on a street running alongside the Ellipse at the time, an affidavit obtained by The Hillstated.

​Clark’s arrest is the latest in a series of high-profile cases in the nation’s capital, with another including an Olympic canoeist and man throwing a sandwich at federal officers.

​Documents reviewed by ABC News 4 stated that Clark had a phone in one hand while he made the shooting gesture with the other. He was detained by National Guard members until police arrived. He was then arrested him for threats in a menacing manner and assault on a police officer.

​Clark was released on personal recognizance after pleading not guilty.

A man has been arrested in Washington, DC, over a 'finger guns' gesture aimed at a National Guard service member driving a van (Getty)

​A Tuesday court filing examined by The Hill showed that he faced an assault or threatened assault in a menacing manner misdemeanor charge. No separate charge for assaulting a police officer appeared in the filing.

​Under D.C. law, a conviction for “assault or threatened assault in a menacing manner” can lead to a prison sentence of up to 180 days, a $1,000 fine, or both.

​The incident involving Clark is the latest in a series of high-profile arrests in Washington, D.C., after hundreds of National Guard troops were deployed in the city when President Donald Trump declared a “public safety emergency.”

​In September, a Pentagon task force told The New York Times that the number of National Guard soldiers in the city had fallen below 3,000 after a peak number of 5,148 over the summer.

​One highly publicized arrest involved former Olympic canoeist David Hearn, who was arrested in June by U.S. Park Police after being accused of damaging the Lincoln Memorial Reflecting Pool.

​At the time, the pool had recently undergone renovations to be repainted “American flag blue,” only for algae blooms and peeled pool lining to appear shortly after.

A man throwing a sandwich at a CBP agent became a symbol of protest against the deployment of the National Guard in the city (Getty)

​Trump claimed that vandals had caused the damage to the pool. Hearn denied damaging the historic site and had a felony destruction-of-property charge dropped with prejudice. Prosecutors later admitted it was haphazard work and not vandals that caused the problems at the Reflecting Pool.

​Another arrest involved protester Sean Dunn who was charged with misdemeanor assault after footage of him hurling a sandwich at a U.S. Customs and Border Patrol agent surfaced online.

​The incident made Dunn an online symbol of opposition to the National Guard's deployment in the city. He was eventually dubbed “Sandwich Guy.”

​Despite the agent saying that the sandwich “exploded all over him” and that he was left able to “smell the onions and mustard” on his clothes, Dunn was eventually found not guilty.