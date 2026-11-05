Russell Brand guilty: Inside his dramatic rape trial in court sketches and pictures

The former Hollywood actor and TV star-turned-podcaster, 51, faces years in prison after his conviction for his crimes which date back to the days when he was emerging as one of Britain’s biggest comedians. He was acquitted of two other counts of rape and one attempted indecent assault.
The force also released footage of the comedian and actor being questioned by officers after allegations against him first came to light in 2023.
In the gallery of photos below, The Independent has gathered the key images of Brand’s trial, from his arrival at court in the typically flamboyant clothing he is known for, to extraordinary court sketches showing him in the dock as his wife watched on.
A court artist sketch shows Russell Brand in the dock during jury selection
Police released footage of an interview with Brand in November 2023, shortly after allegations of sexual assault first surfaced
Russell Brand and his bodyguard Joe McCann arrive at court for his trial on 13 October
Prosecuting barrister Riel Karmy-Jones KC speaking, as Russell Brand appears in the dock
Brand arrives with his wife Laura Gallacher to Southwark Crown Court on 14 October
Brand and Riel Carney-Jones KC listen to witness evidence being given from behind the blue privacy screen at Southwark Crown Court
Brand in the dock
Brand and his wife Laura arrive at the start of the second week of his trial at Southwark Crown Court on 19 October
Brand listens on in the dock to his third accuser giving evidence in a pre-recorded police interview
A police interview with Russell Brand in July last year
Brand stands to give evidence in his defence at his trial
Riel Karmy-Jones KC cross-examines Russell Brand
Brand and wife Laura arrive to court on the day the jury later returned a guilty verdict
Russell Brand listens to Judge Mr Justice Bennathan at Southwark Crown Court as he is found guilty of rape and sexual assault
Laura Gallacher looks on as her husband is found guilty of rape and sexual assault
Follow coverage on the Russell Brand trial live here as the comedian faces is told he faces long prison sentence after rape conviction.