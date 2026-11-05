Russell Brand guilty: Inside his dramatic rape trial in court sketches and pictures

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Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault after a dramatic four-week trial.

The former Hollywood actor and TV star-turned-podcaster, 51, faces years in prison after his conviction for his crimes which date back to the days when he was emerging as one of Britain’s biggest comedians. He was acquitted of two other counts of rape and one attempted indecent assault.

After the verdicts, the Metropolitan Police revealed that he is also under investigation for two more alleged rapes, including that of a a 16-year-old schoolgirl, and warned further victims could still come forward.

The force also released footage of the comedian and actor being questioned by officers after allegations against him first came to light in 2023.

In the gallery of photos below, The Independent has gathered the key images of Brand’s trial, from his arrival at court in the typically flamboyant clothing he is known for, to extraordinary court sketches showing him in the dock as his wife watched on.

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Court artist sketch of Russell Brand appearing in the dock during jury selection (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA)

A court artist sketch shows Russell Brand in the dock during jury selection

A police interview of Russell Brand in November 2023 (Metropolitan Police/PA) (Metropolitan Police)

Police released footage of an interview with Brand in November 2023, shortly after allegations of sexual assault first surfaced

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Russell Brand and his bodyguard Joe McCann arrive at court for his trial on 13 October

Prosecuting KC Riel Karmy-Jones KC speaking, as Russell Brand appears in the dock during jury selection (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA)

Prosecuting barrister Riel Karmy-Jones KC speaking, as Russell Brand appears in the dock

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Brand arrives with his wife Laura Gallacher to Southwark Crown Court on 14 October

Court artist sketch of Russell Brand and barrister Riel Carney-Jones KC listening to witness evidence being given from behind the blue screen at Southwark Crown Court (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA)

Brand and Riel Carney-Jones KC listen to witness evidence being given from behind the blue privacy screen at Southwark Crown Court

Court artist sketch of Russell Brand in court (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA)

Brand in the dock

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Brand and his wife Laura arrive at the start of the second week of his trial at Southwark Crown Court on 19 October

Court artist sketch of Russell Brand appearing in the dock listening to his third accuser in a pre-recorded police interview (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA)

Brand listens on in the dock to his third accuser giving evidence in a pre-recorded police interview

A police interview with Russell Brand in July last year (Metropolitan Police/PA) (Metropolitan Police)

A police interview with Russell Brand in July last year

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Brand stands to give evidence in his defence at his trial

A court artist sketch of Riel Karmy-Jones KC cross-examining Russell Brand (Elizabeth Cook/PA) (PA)

Riel Karmy-Jones KC cross-examines Russell Brand

(AP)

Brand and wife Laura arrive to court on the day the jury later returned a guilty verdict

(PA)

Russell Brand listens to Judge Mr Justice Bennathan at Southwark Crown Court as he is found guilty of rape and sexual assault

(PA)

Laura Gallacher looks on as her husband is found guilty of rape and sexual assault

Follow coverage on the Russell Brand trial live here as the comedian faces is told he faces long prison sentence after rape conviction.