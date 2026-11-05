The Republicans and Democrats who could run for US president in 2028

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The Republican Party suffered significant losses in the midterm elections, losing control of both the Senate and the House following public dissatisfaction with Donald Trump's administration over the war in Iran and the cost of living.

Vice president JD Vance has emerged as the frontrunner for the 2028 Republican presidential nomination, despite attempting to distance himself from key decisions made by Donald Trump.

Democratic Senator Jon Ossoff has seen his 2028 presidential prospects surge after securing re-election, placing him ahead of Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez in prediction markets for the party's nomination.

Other prominent figures positioning themselves for potential 2028 White House bids include Secretary of State Marco Rubio, outgoing Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, and California Governor Gavin Newsom.

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Who will be US president in 2028? Midterm earthquake shakes up Republican and Democrat races