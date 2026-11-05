Another family member of Meghan Markle 'person of interest’ in child abuse probe

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Thomas Markle Jr., the half-brother of the Duchess of Sussex, has been named a person of interest in an investigation into childsexual abuse material found among his father's belongings.

Philippine Interior Secretary Jonvic Remulla announced that authorities discovered more than 7,000 photos and a video featuring underage victims.

The investigation began after Thomas Markle Jr. allegedly reported finding child abuse images left behind at his father's home when Thomas Markle Sr. moved earlier this year.

Thomas Markle Sr. has been relocated to a care facility for dementia patients, while Thomas Markle Jr. remains in Cebu City during the ongoing probe.

The Duchess of Sussex expressed deep distress over the sickening findings, stating that her decision to distance herself from her father was taken to protect her children.

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Meghan Markle’s half-brother named as ‘person of interest’ in Philippines child abuse investigation