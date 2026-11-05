Five things to know about the European flight bomb threats

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Widespread bomb hoaxes have targeted flights across Europe for the second time this week, causing severe travel disruption, emergency landings, and plane diversions. More than 10 flights were affected on Thursday alone, including services bound for Milan, Rome, Brussels, and Prague, following similar disruptions on Monday and Tuesday. No explosive devices have been found on any affected aircraft, with UK authorities labelling the incidents as malicious hoax threats. Authorities are currently unclear about the origins of the threats, with no confirmed links established between the incidents. Passengers facing flight disruptions caused by bomb hoaxes are unlikely to be eligible for compensation, as airlines class such incidents as extraordinary circumstances.

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What you need to know about bomb threats disrupting flights across Europe