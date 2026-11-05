Ex-England international set for Fiji Test debut against France

Fiji currently sit last in the southern hemisphere pool of the Nations Championship David Davies/PA Wire

Ex-England international Nathan Hughes has been named in the Fiji team for Saturday's Nations Championship fixture against France in Lyon, marking the second match in charge for new coach Jake White.

The 35-year-old Fiji-born number eight, who earned 22 caps for England between 2016 and 2019 under Eddie Jones, makes his return to test rugby late in his career. He is eligible under World Rugby's updated Regulation 8, which allows players to change international allegiance following a three-year stand-down period, subject to a qualifying birthright connection and World Rugby approval.

The last time Hughes featured for England was in a 38-38 stalemate with Scotland in the 2019 Six Nations. After a unusccessful last spell in the Premiership, Hughes departed English shores for Japan where he spent time with the Black Rams and D-Rocks before signing with Racing 92 in 2025.

The industrious number eight is a bruising ball carrier and has garnered attention at his new club - enough to find himself a starting place in White’s team for a crucial clash with France.

Hughes also made an appearance for the Barbarians against Wales. (Getty)

Hughes forms a back-row combination with Pita-Gus Sowakula and Kitione Salawa, positioned behind locks Mesake Vocevoce and Isoa Nasilasila. In the front row, props Eroni Mawi and Luke Tagi flank captain Tevita Ikanivere at hooker.

Flyhalf Isikeli Rabitu is paired with scrumhalf Simione Kuruvoli, while Vinaya Habosi and Iosefo Masi form the midfield partnership. Salesi Rayasi joins wings Jiuta Wainiqolo and Selestino Ravutaumada in the back three.

Following this weekend's clash, Fiji visit Ireland in Dublin on 14 November before facing Italy in Udine a week later in the hopes of peeling themselves from the bottom of the Southern Hemisphere Nations Champions standings.

Fiji starting XV: 15-Salesi Rayasi, 14-Selestino Ravutaumada, 13-Iosefo Masi, 12-Vinaya Habosi, 11-Jiuta Wainiqolo, 10-Isikeli Rabitu, 9-Simione Kuruvoli, 8-Nathan Hughes, 7-Kitione Salawa, 6-Pita-Gus Sowakula, 5-Isoa Nasilasila, 4-Mesake Vocevoce, 3-Luke Tagi, 2-Tevita Ikanivere (captain), 1-Eroni Mawi

Replacements: 16-Zuriel Togiatama, 17-Peni Ravai, 18-Inoke Ravuiwasa, 19-Peceli Yato, 20-Elia Canakaivata, 21-Frank Lomani, 22-Ben Volavola, 23-Sireli Maqala