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Crime

Bulletin world briefing: Over 3,000 tarantulas seized at airport and world's five best restaurants named

By Neve Dawson,

4 days ago
  1. Three people 'caught trying to sneak 3,000 spiders onto a plane'
  2. France braced for biggest protests yet as nationwide strike disrupts travel
  3. ‘An insult to his culture': Italian chef fired after refusing to put pineapple on pizza
  4. Blood bank fridges heated up to 110C in cyberattack
  5. These five restaurants have just been named the best in the world
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