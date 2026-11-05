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Crime
Bulletin world briefing: Over 3,000 tarantulas seized at airport and world's five best restaurants named
By Neve Dawson,4 days ago
- Three people 'caught trying to sneak 3,000 spiders onto a plane'
- France braced for biggest protests yet as nationwide strike disrupts travel
- ‘An insult to his culture': Italian chef fired after refusing to put pineapple on pizza
- Blood bank fridges heated up to 110C in cyberattack
- These five restaurants have just been named the best in the world
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