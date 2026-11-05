Court of Appeal increases Henry Nowak killer's life sentence to 25 years

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Murderer Vickrum Digwa has had the minimum term of his life sentence increased from 21 years to 25 years by the Court of Appeal.

The 23-year-old fatally stabbed 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton before filming his dying victim and lying to emergency services.

Attorney general Ellie Reeves referred the sentence as unduly lenient, arguing it failed to reflect aggravating factors such as Digwa abusing his religious privilege to carry a knife.

Lady chief justice Baroness Carr ruled that the original 21-year minimum term did not adequately reflect the overall seriousness of the murder.

Three senior judges rejected Digwa's attempt to challenge his sentence as excessive, increasing his minimum term to 25 years.

IN FULL

Henry Nowak's killer has 'unduly lenient' jail sentence increased