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Crime
Court of Appeal increases Henry Nowak killer's life sentence to 25 years
By Callum Parke,4 days ago
- Murderer Vickrum Digwa has had the minimum term of his life sentence increased from 21 years to 25 years by the Court of Appeal.
- The 23-year-old fatally stabbed 18-year-old Henry Nowak in Southampton before filming his dying victim and lying to emergency services.
- Attorney general Ellie Reeves referred the sentence as unduly lenient, arguing it failed to reflect aggravating factors such as Digwa abusing his religious privilege to carry a knife.
- Lady chief justice Baroness Carr ruled that the original 21-year minimum term did not adequately reflect the overall seriousness of the murder.
- Three senior judges rejected Digwa's attempt to challenge his sentence as excessive, increasing his minimum term to 25 years.
IN FULL
Henry Nowak's killer has 'unduly lenient' jail sentence increased