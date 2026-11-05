3 people have been injured in a shooting at an Iowa post office

Post Office Shooting Iowa Copyright 2026 The Associated Press. All rights reserved

A shooting at an Iowa post office left three people injured Thursday, authorities said.

Des Moines police said the suspect has been detained and that the victims suffered injuries that are not believed to be life-threatening.

“They’re all at the hospital, they are being cared for right now,” Sgt. Paul Parizek said of the victims.

Parizek said officers responded within three minutes. The shooting happened on the second floor of the post office and reports started coming in of shots fired around 9:10 a.m. local time.

The main post office is just north of downtown Des Moines and across the street from one of the city’s main hospitals. The building is a four-story regional sorting facility with a walk-in service counter accessible to the public.

The Associated Press has several phone calls out seeking more information.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said she’s in contact with the Department of Public Safety regarding the shooting.

“The suspected shooter is in custody and the investigation is ongoing,” she posted online. “We are monitoring the situation and our prayers are with everyone involved. Grateful for the immediate response by law enforcement.”