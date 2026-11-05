Life raft from missing fishing boat found washed up on Shetland

Norman Murray, left, and Murdo Morrison remain missing (handouts/Police Scotland/PA) Family handout

A life raft belonging to the fishing boat Kilda, which vanished off the Isle of Lewis, has been found washed up on Shetland.

The Kilda went missing on October 13 and the vessel itself is yet to be found.

The body of crewmate Douglas Craigie, 49, was found at around 2.45am on October 14.

Two others who were on the boat, Norman “Tam” Murray, 40, and Murdo Morrison, 23, have not been found.

Earlier this week, police said searches around two “areas of interest” near Lewis had been completed with no sign of the men.

The body of Douglas Craigie was recovered from the sea shortly after the incident (family handout/Police Scotland/PA) (PA Media)

On Thursday, Police Scotland said the life raft had been found near West Burrafirth on mainland Shetland.

Inspector Neil Taylor said: “Our thoughts remain with everyone affected by this tragic incident.

“The life raft has been confirmed as belonging to the Kilda and we will continue to work with partners, including the MAIB (Marine Accident Investigation Branch), Maritime and Coastguard Agency, as well as local maritime experts, to locate the vessel and the two missing men.

“Please be assured we are doing all we can and we are grateful for the support of all of our partners.”