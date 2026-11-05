Mother who went into labor at the ballot box sends message to fellow voters

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A Kansas voter unexpectedly went into active labor while casting her ballot at the Shawnee County Elections Office in Topeka.

Despite contractions occurring five minutes apart, Tessa Von Fange was determined to vote and successfully cast her ballot.

She arrived at hospital wearing a Future Voter sticker on her belly shortly after completing her ballot.

She gave birth to her daughter, Morgan, weighing 8 pounds 1 ounce, at 1:16 am on Election Day.

Following the birth, Von Fange and her husband urged voters to make time to participate in elections no matter how busy life becomes.

IN FULL

Hope and (diaper) change! Mom goes into labor after showing up at election booth to vote