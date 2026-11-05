Open in NewsBreak

undefined

Posts

undefined

Followers

User since undefined NaN
Politics

Bulletin PM briefing: Brand facing years in prison and airport bomb hoax

By Rom Preston-Ellis,

4 days ago
  1. Russell Brand facing 'significant' prison sentence after rape conviction.
  2. UK airports targeted by bomb hoax as flights in Europe grounded – what we know.
  3. Marco Rubio expected to step down and launch bid to be next US president.
  4. Interest rates raised to 4% by Bank of England – and more hikes could follow.
  5. Channel 4 cancels Married at First Sight UK after rape allegations.
  • Cut through the noise and get the day's essential stories summarised straight to your inbox. Sign up for the daily Bulletin newsletter here.
Add to Preferred Sources

Comments