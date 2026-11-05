What Donald Trump said about Russell Brand after marriage to Katy Perry

Your browser does not support the video tag.

Donald Trump previously told Katy Perry she had made a “big mistake” marrying Russell Brand, who was found guilty of rape and sexual assault on Thursday.

In 2011, five years before he became US president, Trump weighed in on their relationship to say that although he liked the British comedian, he thought the American pop star would regret her decision to marry him the year before.

On the day before Brand filed for divorce, Trump wrote on Twitter: “I like Russell Brand, but Katy Perry made a big mistake when she married him. Let's see if I'm right---I hope not.”

The couple legally split the following year, and by 2014, Trump would describe Brand as a “major loser” and “total joke”.

Brand, 51, is now facing years behind bars after a jury found him guilty of one count of rape and three sexual assaults at Southwark Crown Court.

Donald Trump previously told Katy Perry she had made a ‘big mistake’ marrying Russell Brand (Getty)

A dramatic four-week trial heard how he preyed on women he encountered while becoming one of Britain’s best-known stand-up comedians, a lauded TV and radio host, and a Hollywood movie star.

The jury cleared him of two counts of rape and one charge of attempted indecent assault.

Judge Mr Justice Bennathan ruled that Brand must be remanded into custody until sentencing on Monday, when he will receive a lengthy prison sentence.

The US president and Brand have clashed several times over the years, with Trump calling the comic a “major loser” in 2014.

“I watched Russell Brand and I think his mind is fried - he looks really bad. Russell is a total joke, a dummy who is lost,” he said.

In another post in October 2014, he wrote: “Katy Perry must have been drunk when she married Russell Brand - but he did send me a really nice letter of apology!

Brand responded at the time: “Donald Trump are you drunk when you write these tweets? Or does that foam you spray on your bald head make you high?”

Russell Brand and his bodyguard Joe McCann arrive at court for his trial (Getty Images)

The next day, Trump wrote: “Katy, what the hell were you thinking when you married loser Russell Brand. There is a guy who has got nothing going, a waste!”

But in recent years, Brand appeared to throw his support behind Trump. He said in June: “My support for Trump was generally based upon we got to break up this globalist, imperialist threat...Trump, I always saw as an incredible bulwark.”

He also praised the president’s “personal confidence and swagger” after Trump renamed artificial intelligence to super intelligence in September.

Ms Perry married Brand in a traditional Hindu ceremony in India in 2010 at a venue close to a tiger sanctuary.

She was left out of the prosecution case against Brand, but he did mention his short-lived marriage to her when he gave evidence.

The CPS said Ms Perry was not asked for a witness statement during the investigation into Brand.