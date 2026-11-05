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Soccer
Major new study to tackle ACL injury crisis in women's football
By Sam Brookes,4 days ago
- The Football Association and the Women's Super League have launched a joint research project to investigate anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries in women's football.
- The study, conducted in collaboration with Imperial College London, aims to understand why female players are more susceptible to ACL injuries and how to reduce their occurrence.
- All clubs across the WSL and WSL2 will be invited to participate, comparing data and experiences from players who have suffered the injury against those who have not.
- High-profile players including England's Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, as well as Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, and Vivianne Miedema, have recently suffered ACL ruptures in their knee.
- An ACL rupture is one of football's most severe injuries, typically requiring at least six to nine months of recovery before a player can return to action.
IN FULL
FA and WSL announce investigation into ACL injuries in women's football