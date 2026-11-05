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Soccer

Major new study to tackle ACL injury crisis in women's football

By Sam Brookes,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0TQ0wQ_1GnQSqDf00
Beth Mead is one of many high profile footballers to have ruptured their ACL recently Getty
  • The Football Association and the Women's Super League have launched a joint research project to investigate anterior cruciate ligament (ACL) injuries in women's football.
  • The study, conducted in collaboration with Imperial College London, aims to understand why female players are more susceptible to ACL injuries and how to reduce their occurrence.
  • All clubs across the WSL and WSL2 will be invited to participate, comparing data and experiences from players who have suffered the injury against those who have not.
  • High-profile players including England's Leah Williamson and Beth Mead, as well as Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, and Vivianne Miedema, have recently suffered ACL ruptures in their knee.
  • An ACL rupture is one of football's most severe injuries, typically requiring at least six to nine months of recovery before a player can return to action.

IN FULL

FA and WSL announce investigation into ACL injuries in women's football

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