Trump reportedly told Miller to rein in deportations after Melania complained

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President Donald Trump reportedly told Stephen Miller he went too far with aggressive immigration tactics after First Lady Melania Trump complained that people she knew were being deported, according toThe Wall Street Journal.

Melania Trump and key White House advisers previously warned the president that heavy-handed deportation policies crossed a line following violent raids in Minnesota.

Public outrage over immigration operations intensified after federal agents shot and killed two U.S. citizens, Alex Pretti and Renee Good, in Minneapolis.

Stephen Miller faced widespread backlash and a lawsuit from Renee Good's family after falsely labeling both shooting victims as domestic terrorists.

Republicans suffered significant midterm election losses as Hispanic voter support dropped sharply in response to the administration's deportation campaign.

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Trump lashed out at Stephen Miller for going ‘too far’ with deportations after Melania complained: report