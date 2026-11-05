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Des Moines
Shooting at Des Moines post office leaves at least three injured
By Jasmine Fernández,4 days ago
- Three people were injured in a shooting at a post office in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday morning.
- Des Moines police responded to reports of shots fired around 9:10 a.m. local time within three minutes.
- The shooting took place on the second floor of the building, located just north of downtown Des Moines.
- Authorities have detained a suspect in connection with the incident.
- All three victims were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.
IN FULL
Multiple people injured after mass shooting reported at Iowa post office