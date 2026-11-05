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Des Moines

Shooting at Des Moines post office leaves at least three injured

By Jasmine Fernández,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3eQ7QI_1GnPqyUa00
Police officers stand outside of a post office in Des Moines, Iowa, Thursday, Nov. 5, 2026 AP
  • Three people were injured in a shooting at a post office in Des Moines, Iowa, on Thursday morning.
  • Des Moines police responded to reports of shots fired around 9:10 a.m. local time within three minutes.
  • The shooting took place on the second floor of the building, located just north of downtown Des Moines.
  • Authorities have detained a suspect in connection with the incident.
  • All three victims were taken to the hospital with injuries not believed to be life-threatening.

IN FULL

Multiple people injured after mass shooting reported at Iowa post office

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