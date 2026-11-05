Grey’s Anatomy star reveals why she hasn’t returned to the hit show after exit

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Grey’s Anatomy alum Sarah Drew is not ruling out another potential return to the hit medical drama.

However, the 46-year-old actor has not “gotten the call” to return to Shonda Rhimes’ long-running series in recent years, she told Us in an interview published Thursday.

Drew played beloved character April Kepner on the show from 2009 to 2018. Her exit at the season 14 finale came as a shock to fans, with Drew saying in 2024 that she had been “unceremoniously let go” from the show in its downsizing.

After previously returning to the show as a guest star in 2021 and 2022, Drew told the outlet: “I have never closed the door on that opportunity. They’ve invited me back twice and I’ve gone back with my heart full, ready to work and excited to be home.”

She also said that she would be open to reuniting professionally with Jesse Williams, who played her on-screen love interest Jackson Avery, in the future, although the two stars have not yet discussed the opportunity.

Sarah Drew left the show in 2018 (ABC)

“It would be so fun,” she said. “I would love to work with that guy again. I love him. We had the best time on that show. We were such good partners. So I would jump at the chance.”

Recently, Drew has kept busy with roles in the Jimmy Stewart biopic Jimmy, starring KJ Apa, and the Hallmark mystery series Mistletoe Murders.

When Drew was first dropped from Grey’s, she addressed the news on X, writing to fans: “I know you’re sad. I’m sad too. I haven’t really had the time to process this information. I’ve been with it for less than 48 hours, so I’m not ready to say my thank yous and give an all encompassing statement about my nine years here.”

Sarah Drew played April Kepner on 'Grey's Anatomy' for nine years (Getty)

In 2024, she explained on the Call It What It Is podcast, hosted by her former co-stars Jessica Capshaw and Camilla Luddington, that she had been blindsided when her contract, as well as Capshaw’s, was not extended.

“We were unceremoniously let go in a way that felt mean and unjust, and because of that, the outpouring of love was so enormous,” Drew told Capshaw and Luddington. “It was like you were sitting there watching people [eulogize you].”

Explaining her decision to return as a guest star, Drew said that she had “no attachment” to the series at all.

“I had zero anxiety. I don’t need anything from anyone on that set anymore. They’re not responsible for my livelihood anymore. They’re not responsible for my success or my joy,” she said. “I’m like, ‘Hey, this is a fun spot to come visit.’”