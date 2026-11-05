AOC likens 2026 midterm ‘blue tsunami’ to the feeling millennials had seeing Obama elected president

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New York Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared the feeling of the Democrats’ midterm triumph to the euphoria of when Barack Obama made history by being elected America’s first Black president in 2008.

Democrats stormed the midterm elections Tuesday night, winning in Republican strongholds such as Texas and Kansas, to retake control of the House and the Senate.

The progressive Democrat, who comfortably retained her House seat in New York’s 14th Congressional district with 78 percent of the vote, addressed Gen Z directly in an Instagram video where she explained “Millennial cringe” through the lens of Obama’s historic win almost 20 years ago.

“A note for Gen Z. If you want to understand Millennial cringe, what you all call Millennial cringe, this earnestness,” she said Wednesday night. “Imagine all the seats we flipped last night. That feeling, plus, on top of it, electing the first Black president ever. And on top of that, you did it the first time you ever voted…That hits generationally.”

Ocasio-Cortez said it was a feeling that she and others have “been chasing ever since.”

Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez compared the feeling of the Democrats’ midterm triumph to the euphoria of when Barack Obama made history by being elected America’s first Black president in 2008 (AFP via Getty Images)

The New York Rep. said it was a feeling that she’s ‘been chasing ever since’ and encouraged young people to keep going. The 37-year-old Democrat was 18 when Obama was propelled to the White House in a historic moment (Getty Images)

The 37-year-old Democrat was 19 years old when Obama was propelled to the White House after beating Republican John McCain.

“And because you did it the first time you ever voted, you’re like, ‘Yeah, we can change the world. Why not?’” she continued. “We did it the first time. Let’s just do it again.”

“That’s so much of it in a nutshell,” she concluded. “Just keep at it.”

The youth vote played a major role in handing Congress back to the Democrats. Nationally, 66 percent of people aged 18 to 29 voted for a Democratic candidate in House races, compared to 31 percent who voted Republican.

Obama campaigned in Detroit for Michigan Senator-elect Abdul El-Sayed, providing viral moments including a mic toss and a zinger at President Donald Trump for his “Cheesecake Factory” makeover of the White House.

The youth vote played a major role in handing Congress back to the Democrats. Ocasio-Cortez, who comfortably retained her seat, also campaigned for several progressive Democrats on the midterms campaign trail (Reuters)

Ocasio-Cortez also campaigned for several progressive Democrats on the midterms campaign trail, including El-Sayed and Florida Democrat Angie Nixon, who lost to Republican Sen. Ashley Moody. Florida is the only one of the 10 largest states by population that remains a Republican stronghold after Tuesday night’s bloodbath.

Some Democrats in swing states, though, didn’t want Ocasio-Cortez to appear with them over concern that her progressive brand could be too divisive for undecided voters.

“She’s a lightning rod,” one strategist told Axios.

She is tipped as a contender in the 2028 presidential election and has not ruled out a bid for the White House. Her odds of becoming the Democratic nominee are 14 percent, according to the prediction market Polymarket. She is trailing Georgia Sen. Jon Ossoff, who is at 28 percent.