These five restaurants have just been named the best in the world

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Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain: Foodies from all over the world travel to the 18th-century stone farmhouse, which is tucked away among lush green mountains in a quiet Basque village. Gaggan, Bangkok, Thailand: Celebrity chef Gaggan Anand designed this multi-course progressive Indian menu to elevate all the senses. Alchemist, Copenhagen, Denmark: Chef Rasmus Munk’s menu incorporates a dizzying array of unconventional ingredients such as lamb brain, dried butterflies and jellyfish. Quintonil, Mexico City, Mexico: Many of the ingredients on Quintonil’s seasonal tasting menu travel just 30 metres from their urban garden straight to the plate. Wing, Hong Kong, China: The tasting menu serves homage to the eight great Chinese cuisines, including mouthwatering dishes such as dry-aged crispy Cantonese chicken.

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