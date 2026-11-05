Charles and Camilla pay tribute to Antigua and Barbuda in newly released photos

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Buckingham Palace has marked the close of the King and Queen's autumn tour of Antigua and Barbuda by releasing a set of new photographs – with a number of subtle tributes to their host nation.

Chris Jackson took the pictures, in which both Charles and Camilla are wearing poppies in honour of Remembrance Day on 11 November.

The King's pocket square is made from the traditional Antiguan and Barbudan Independence Day madras.

Hidden beneath Camilla's sleeve is a multi-coloured Antiguan beaded bracelet, which was made by a local artisan.

The King's colourful tie came from the collection of the late Australian comedian Barry Humphries, whose widow gave it to the monarch as a gift.

Charles and Camilla’s clothing features a number of subtle nods to Antigua and Barbuda

Humphries, who died at the age of 89 in 2023, was best known for his outspoken character Dame Edna Everage.

The Queen's turquoise chiffon dress is by British designer Anna Valentine, who is one of her favourite couturiers, while her turquoise and diamond earrings are from her private collection.

The six-day official visit saw the couple attend the opening of a major Commonwealth summit and celebrate the Caribbean country and its people.

Antigua and Barbuda was colonised by the English in the 1600s and remains a Commonwealth realm, with Charles as its head of state.

It celebrated the 45th anniversary of its independence on 1 November.

Camilla wore a white evening gown embroidered with dagger logs at an earlier black tie dinner (Getty)

During an earlier dinner to celebrate the summit in St John’s, Camilla used her clothing to make another subtle nod to the country.

She wore a white evening gown, also by Anna Valentine, with embroidery on the bodice of dagger logs – the national flower of Antigua and Barbuda.

Earlier, in a speech at the opening ceremony of the Commonwealth Heads of Government Meeting (Chogm), Charles addressed the lasting legacy of the transatlantic slave trade.

He said that it “fills my heart with horror and my soul with the most profound personal sorrow”, but did not offer an apology.

He also praised the “leading role” of the Royal Navy in helping to enforce the end of slavery once it was abolished.

Earlier in the tour, footage of the King raising his arms and calling for an umbrella went viral after torrential rain fell and drenched his suit at a cricket stadium.