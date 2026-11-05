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Erika Kirk breaks her silence with blunt warning to panic-stricken conservatives after midterm bloodbath

By Joe Sommerlad,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4UojzN_1GnOn8Pf00
Erika Kirk has urged Republicans not to turn on each other over their disastrous midterms results Getty
  • Erika Kirk, widow of Turning Point USA co-founder Charlie Kirk, urged conservatives to remain focused following major Republican losses in the midterm elections.
  • Democrats seized control of Congress after securing a net gain of seven Senate seats and 30 House seats in Tuesday's elections.
  • Voters delivered a sharp rebuke to President Donald Trump over the ongoing conflict in Iran and rising inflation costs.
  • Kirk warned Republicans against internal infighting and pledged that Turning Point USA would continue working on conservative free-market solutions.
  • Vice President JD Vance acknowledged that voter frustration over the Iran war contributed significantly to the party's defeat.

IN FULL

Erika Kirk channels Charlie to tell Republicans ‘keep the faith, and get back to work’ after midterms disaster

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