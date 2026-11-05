Watch Russell Brand police interviews released by Met after rape conviction

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The Metropolitan Police have released interviews of Russell Brand being questioned by detectives over rape and sexual assault allegations.

The interviews took place between 2023 and 2025.

The force released the footage on Thursday (5 November) after a jury found the Hollywood actor guilty of raping one of his fans and sexually assaulting three women during his showbiz heyday.

The actor and celebrity was spoken to by the force on four occasions.

During one of the interviews, Brand tells officers that he lived a “very promiscuous life”, but claimed a “defamatory and fictitious documentary” led to allegations being levelled at him.