Londoners worst prepared for emergency as Britons urged to stockpile

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Households across the UK have been urged to stock up on food, water, and supplies amid warnings to be prepared in case of emergencies.

The government campaign is encouraging people to prepare for food shortages and widespread disruption from cyber attacks or other major incidents by keeping three days’ worth of food and water stocked up at home.

Sales of tinned food, wind-up radios and torches have all spiked since the updated government guidance was announced, as Britons rush to ensure they are prepared for potential power cuts and floods.

The government has urged people to stock up on tinned food and emergency supplies (Getty/iStock)

Defence secretary Wes Streeting previously called for a "whole society approach" to strengthen national resilience, though he insisted people should remain "alert not alarmed" regarding potential risks.

But some regions have heeded the government’s advice more than others, as new data reveals Londoners are the least likely to be prepared.

The figures from H Advisors show 33 per cent of those living in the capital have admitted they have done nothing to prepare for an emergency.

The data shows 37 per cent of Londoners have a stash of tinned goods such as baked beans or tinned fruit at home. But just nine per cent of them said they had an analogue radio, and only 16 per cent had access to a portable stove.

Those living in the North West were the next most likely to be unprepared, with 30 per cent admitting they have not acted on the government advice, followed by Yorkshire and the Humber and the South West on 29 per cent.

In contrast, Scots are the most likely to have prepped for an emergency, the data shows, with just 16 per cent saying they had not made any efforts at all. More than half of them said they had a supply of tinned food at home, and more than half also had battery powered items such as a torch ready for use.

It comes after average ATM withdrawals hit a record £106.20 on Friday as Britons heeded the government’s advice to have a stash of cash on hand.

However, the new data shows that nationally, the majority of people did not have a power bank in the house, access to a portable stove, or a supply of tinned food.

Graham Mott, director of strategy at LINK, which connects the national network of over 40,000 cash machines: "The government's Be Ready campaign has certainly created a debate and response by people looking to stock up on relevant food, cash and items.

"We know other European countries, notably the Nordics and the Netherlands, have been clear for many years with their citizens about what they need in the event of a war, digital outage or cyber attack. Resilience and preparation are far more part of the national debate.

"Our research does highlight that some people are choosing to stock up on certain items. Certainly from a cash machine perspective, last week's data shows that when people are visiting cash machines, they are taking out a bit more cash than we'd expect."