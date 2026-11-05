Dani Dyer leads Strictly Come Dancing 2027 live tour line-up

Dani Dyer Getty

The Strictly Come Dancing live tour will open at Birmingham's Utilita Arena on 22 January, with two new celebrity names already confirmed for the line-up.

Love Island winner Dani Dyer and skeleton racer Tabby Stoecker are the first stars announced for the 2027 tour.

They will dance alongside their partners from this year's series, Nikita Kuzmin and Mark Karmalita respectively.

Dyer said: “What a year it's been. Being back on the Strictly dancefloor with Nikita has been such an incredible experience, and now I'm so excited that I'll be joining the Strictly Come Dancing Live Tour as well.

“I’ve heard nothing but amazing things about the crowds, and I can’t wait to meet you all and be part of it.”

Stoecker added: “What an incredible year this continues to be – I'm over the moon to be part of the UK-wide live tour.

Tabby Stoecker will also be part of the line-up (PA)

“I can’t wait to revisit our favourite routines in front of an arena crowd and connect with fellow Strictly lovers across the country.”

After Birmingham, the tour will work its way across the UK, visiting Sheffield, Newcastle, Glasgow, Liverpool, Leeds, Manchester and Nottingham. It culminates at The O2 in London on 14 January.

Janette Manrara returns to host the tour for the sixth time.

The Strictly Judges Shirley Ballas, Anton Du Beke, and Craig Revel Horwood will join the couples on the tour.

On the Strictly Live Tour, the audience has the power to decide which couple will lift the Glitterball trophy. The judges are there to critique and provide their opinions on each dance routine, but it will be the audience who can vote using their mobile phones to decide the winner.

Tickets are on sale now from StrictlyComeDancingLive.com.

The 2026 series of Strictly Come Dancing is currently in full swing after getting underway back in late September.

The Blackpool Special is just over a couple of weeks away on 21 November, while the Grand Final is due to take place on 19 December.