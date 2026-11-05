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Politics
The secret Republican civil war to replace Donald Trump in 2028 has officially begun
By Alex CroftJoe Sommerlad,4 days ago
- The loss of dozens of seats and both houses of Congress has set off an internal party blame game over the Iran war and the cost-of-living crisis, accelerating the battle to succeed Donald Trump.
- Still the nominal frontrunner at 34% on Polymarket, the Vice President flatly declared "the reason we lost is the war" on X, as reports say he privately warned Trump that the conflict and Benjamin Netanyahu's actions would cost Republicans the midterms.
- The Florida governor saw his betting odds jump 9% to 13% after surviving the blue wave in Florida and appearing on Fox News to brand the midterm result a direct rebuke of Trump and an unproductive Congress.
- Given a 17% chance, the Secretary of State avoided much of the Iran war fallout and the campaign trail, but he has explicitly insisted he will not challenge Vance if the Vice President decides to run.
- Media personality Tucker Carlson (3%) is positioned to benefit from his long-standing opposition to the Iran conflict, while Donald Trump Jr. (2%) remains a favorite of the MAGA base despite never holding elected office.
IN FULL
DeSantis in unlikely surge as Republican maneuvers begin over presidential runs in 2028
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