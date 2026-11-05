Female postal employee opens fire at Iowa office injuring three

The United States Postal Service facility in Des Moines, Iowa, where three people were injured in a shooting AP

A female suspect is in custody following a reported active shooter at an Iowa post office that left three coworkers injured.

Police in Des Moines, Iowa, declared the situation secure shortly after arriving. The Des Moines Police Department announced that a multi-agency operation responded to the main United States Postal Service facility around 9:10 p.m. Thursday.

The name of the suspect — who was a postal employee — has not been released, according to the Des Moines Register. Police have not identified a motive in the case.

Two of the victims drove themselves to the hospital, which was across the street, after the shooting. None of the injuries appeared to be life-threatening, police spokesman Sgt. Paul Parizek told reporters. All three of the victims were postal service workers.

The suspect was detained by probation patrol officers on a nearby bike trail, according to the Register. Witnesses helped point out the suspect to law enforcement.

The initial officer arrived within three and a half minutes of the dispatch call, Parizek told reporters. Responding crews carried out standard protocol by sweeping the building to ensure no additional people were hiding.

An extensive emergency presence responded to the scene, including units from the Des Moines Police Department, Pleasant Hill Police Department, Polk County Sheriff's Office and Iowa State Patrol, a reporter near the facility noted.

Governor Kim Reynolds wrote on X that she was in contact with the Department of Public Safety about the shooting.

“The suspected shooter is in custody and the investigation is ongoing,” Reynolds wrote. “We are monitoring the situation and our prayers are with everyone involved. Grateful for the immediate response by law enforcement.”