Celebrity Race Across the World locations: Where is the new series filmed?

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One of Britain’s favourite adventure travel shows is back, and this time it's the celebrities’ turn to take onRace Across the World.

Celebrity Race Across the World sees four new pairings take part in the adventure as they race to the finish line in Melbourne, Australia.

We met the teams in the Malaysian city of Kuching before they embark on a 4,660-mile race across three countries and two continents, relying only on local transport, a map, and a budget of just £26 a day.

This year’s race includes Brit award-winning singer-songwriter Ella Eyre and childhood friend Nana, as well as former Soccer Saturday presenter Jeff Stelling and his son Matt.

From left to right, Princess Andre, Junior Andre, Nana, Ella Eyre, Sam Ryder, Kaz, Jeff Stelling and Matt. This year's contenstants on Celebrity Race Across the World (BBC/Studio Lambert/Getty/Cody Burridge/Matt Burlem)

Singer-songwriter and West End star Sam Ryder will also compete with his best friend and tour manager, Kaz, while Katie Price and Peter Andre’s children, influencer Princess Andre and her musician brother Junior, complete the line-up.

As each episode airs, we'll dive deeper into the destinations the teams visit on series four of Celebrity Race Across the World.

To look back at where the teams visited in series six of Race Across the World, which aired earlier this year, check out our page on the race destinations.

The start

Kuching, Malaysian Borneo

Kuching has many statues of cats around the city (Getty Images)

The teams set off from the city of Kuching, not in mainland Malaysia, but in the Malaysian state of Sarawak on the island of Borneo. Borneo is the third largest island in the world, with its land shared by Malaysia, Indonesia and Brunei.

Kuching, also known as “cat city”, is home to some architectural marvels, such as the famous S-shaped Darurl Hana Bridge over the Sarawak River and the Masjid India Kuching mosque, which was designed to look as if it were floating on water. The Kuching Waterfront is the city’s main promenade and a focal point of the city’s historical, cultural, and social offerings, lined with stalls, cafes and museums.

Visitors often try and spot the different cat motifs, statues and sculptures that are found all over the city, paying homage to its name Kuching, which is the Malay word for cat. The city is also home to many ethnic communities, including Iban, Bidayuh, Malay, Chinese, and Melanau, all of which influence festivals, art, and cuisine. Some of the most popular dishes in Kuching are Sarawak Laksa soup and Kolo Mee noodles. Kuching often serves as a gateway to some of Borneo’s most famous national parks, such as Bako, known for its unique rock formations, rainforests and proboscis monkeys.

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Checkpoint one

Pangkalan Bun, Indonesian Borneo

Tanjung Puting is one of the best places to see orangutans (Getty Images/iStockphoto)

The first leg of the race saw the teams travel 1,000km from Kuching to Pangkalan Bun. The southern Borneo city straddles the bustling Arut River edged with stilted homes, while the city itself is made up of an agglomeration of villages, meaning the city has no real centre. Most visitors to Pangkalan Bun stay in the city to make a trip to the nearby Tanjung Puting National Park, one of the best places in the world to spot orangutans. The park has many destinations that can be reached on guided boat tours, such as Camp Leakey, the famous orangutan research centre founded in the 1970s. The park is also home to an Orangutan Care Centre that rehabilitates wounded primates and cares for babies. Borneo is one of only two islands where orangutans are now found, making it a special place for nature enthusiasts to visit.

Before the teams reached the checkpoint, they had a choice of travelling south via the western coastal fringe or choosing a more direct route through Borneo’s interior, home to traditional communities and dense jungle terrain. Some of the spots that the pairs passed through included the coastal town of Sematan near Mount Kuwai, popular with hikers and Nek Bidang, home to one community of Indigenous Dayak people, who live in dwellings called longhouses and live off small-scale subsistence farming such as rice collecting. Other highlights included Tae Village, where another Dayak community lives in the foothills of Tiong Kandang and the coastal transport hub of Pontianak, which lies directly on the equator and is home to busy ports.

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Checkpoint two

Balikpapan, Indonesian Borneo

Balikpapan is Kalimantan’s oil city (Getty Images)

The second leg saw the teams race 1,200km northeast from Pangkalan Bun to Balikpapan in Kalimantan, otherwise known as Indonesian Borneo. Found on the east side of the island, the large seaport metropolis of Balikpapan is known for its oil industry and serves as Kalimantan’s financial and economic hub. While the city is not a major tourist destination compared to other Borneo locations, Balikpapan has a few popular beaches, including Kemala beach, Manggar beach and Segara Sari beach. Nearby, visitors can head to the Wain River Protected Forest, where endangered and protected species are found, including the sun bear and langur monkeys.

En route, the teams could detour south, using Borneo’s fastest road network, the Trans Kalimantan Highway, or take a more direct route through the heart of the island into dense jungles, where public transport is scarce. The teams included stops such as the remote village of Sei Gohong, hidden within a forest area twice the size of Singapore, one of the least explored landscapes of Borneo, as well as a trip along the Tangkiling waterways to spot some orangutans. Kuala Kapuas was also featured in this leg, a city surrounded by waterlogged plains where purun reeds grow, which when dried can be woven into handicrafts. One team also travelled to Loksado, a central district in the foothills of the Metatus Mountains, nestled next to the Amandit River. Most teams made use of the public bus transit system in Palangka Raya in Central Kalimantan to make transport connections.

Read more: This West Papua cruise takes you to one of the most remote places in the world

The end

Melbourne, Australia

Melbourne is known for its pedestrianised laneways (Getty Images)

The teams will race to the finish line in Melbourne, Australia, 4,660 miles away from where they started their epic intrepid journey. Known as the country’s cultural capital, Melbourne is where you can find some of Australia's best galleries, sporting events and world-class coffee scene.

Street art, trendy cafes and boutique shops are tucked away in its famous pedestrianised laneways. Melbourne’s galleries also feature more art, including the Australian Centre for Contemporary Art and the National Gallery of Victoria, the country's oldest gallery. For the city’s sporty side, many visitors will plan a trip around some of the major sport events that are hosted in Melbourne, such as the Australian Open, Formula 1 Australian Grand Prix and Australian Rules Football, the national sport.

Melbourne is home to a close-knit Aboriginal community, whose culture and history can be learned about across many attractions such as the Bunjilaka Aboriginal Cultural Centre inside the Melbourne Museum and the Ian Potter Centre showcasing Aboriginal art.

Celebrity Race Across The World airs on iPlayer and BBC One on Wednesdays at 8pm

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