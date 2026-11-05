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Who is Dino Beganovic? What to know about Charles Leclerc's replacement
By James Hicken,4 days ago
- Ferrari have announced that Charles Leclerc will miss Friday’s free practice session ahead of this weekend’s Sao Paulo Grand Prix after the birth of his daughter Bianca on Tuesday and will be replaced by Dino Beganovic from the Ferrari Driver Academy.
- Beganovic, 22, joined the Ferrari Driver academy in 2020 and currently drives for DAMS Lucas Oil in Formula 2 where he sits fifth in the drivers' standings.
- The drive was handed to the young Swede as the original recipient Rafael Camara, the current Formula 2 leader, was unexpectedly called up by Haas to replace the axed Esteban Ocon for the rest of the season.
- This will be the third time Beganovic has been behind the wheel of SF-26, having previously appeared in FP1 at the Barcelona and Austria GPs.
- The arrangement gives the academy driver more time in the car ahead of joining Antonio Giovanazzi as a reserve driver in 2027.