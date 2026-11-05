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Rugby

Scotland boosted as midfield duo return for New Zealand Test

By Michael Jones,

4 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=33dhXm_1GnLhWiR00
Scotland face New Zealand in the first of three Nations Championship tests at Murrayfield AFP/Getty
  • Captain Sione Tuipulotu and fly-half Finn Russell return to the Scotland starting line-up for Saturday's Nations Championship match against New Zealand at Murrayfield.
  • Russell is set to earn his 100th international cap, combining 96 appearances for Scotland with four for the British and Irish Lions.
  • Record try-scorer Darcy Graham and winger Duhan van der Merwe have been left out of the Scottish squad.
  • All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie has made two changes to his starting XV, recalling loosehead prop Ethan de Groot and inside centre Jordie Barrett.
  • The match kicks off at 2.10pm on Saturday as the first of three Nations Championship fixtures at Murrayfield this month.

IN FULL

Key Scotland duo return for New Zealand rugby clash

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