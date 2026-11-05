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Rugby
Scotland boosted as midfield duo return for New Zealand Test
By Michael Jones,4 days ago
- Captain Sione Tuipulotu and fly-half Finn Russell return to the Scotland starting line-up for Saturday's Nations Championship match against New Zealand at Murrayfield.
- Russell is set to earn his 100th international cap, combining 96 appearances for Scotland with four for the British and Irish Lions.
- Record try-scorer Darcy Graham and winger Duhan van der Merwe have been left out of the Scottish squad.
- All Blacks head coach Dave Rennie has made two changes to his starting XV, recalling loosehead prop Ethan de Groot and inside centre Jordie Barrett.
- The match kicks off at 2.10pm on Saturday as the first of three Nations Championship fixtures at Murrayfield this month.
IN FULL