Trump outrageously demands the transfer of votes in Alaska Senate race

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President Donald Trump urged Alaska officials to transfer votes cast for an independent candidate named Dan Sullivan to Republican incumbent Dan Sullivan.

“The vote totals for the Fake Dan Sullivan, plus the other ‘slug’ that the Dems put on the Ballot, should be immediately given to the REAL Dan Sullivan, and the Election is over – He easily wins. There is no other fair solution!” Trump said.

The president made the demand on Truth Social following significant Republican losses in both the House and Senate during the midterm elections.

Prior to the midterms, Trump’s DOJ filed a lawsuit arguing that the presence of Daniel J. Sullivan Jr. on the ballot would confuse voters who support the sitting senator, Daniel S. Sullivan. A judge quickly tossed the suit.

State officials called the suit baseless, arguing it would be impossible to make such a determination without breaching voter privacy. And in her ruling the judge agreed, writing that the remedies the federal government requested were "infeasible" given the high volume of votes already cast.

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Trump demands Alaska give votes to Republican Senate candidate as he tries to salvage disastrous midterms: Live updates