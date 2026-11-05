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Crime
Three people 'caught trying to sneak 3,000 spiders onto a plane'
By Holly Patrick,4 days ago
- Authorities in Peru have seized more than 3,000 tarantulas hidden inside socks within suitcases.
- Two German citizens and a Polish citizen were detained as they attempted to board a flight to Germany.
- Customs officials discovered the live arachnids, which were at various stages of development, following an anonymous tip.
- Officials believe the tarantulas, belonging to multiple species, were destined for collectors attracted by their size and colours.
- The three foreign nationals face criminal proceedings led by Peru's Specialised Environmental Prosecutor's Office.
IN FULL
More than 3,000 tarantulas hidden in socks seized at airport