Three people 'caught trying to sneak 3,000 spiders onto a plane'

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Authorities in Peru have seized more than 3,000 tarantulas hidden inside socks within suitcases.

Two German citizens and a Polish citizen were detained as they attempted to board a flight to Germany.

Customs officials discovered the live arachnids, which were at various stages of development, following an anonymous tip.

Officials believe the tarantulas, belonging to multiple species, were destined for collectors attracted by their size and colours.

The three foreign nationals face criminal proceedings led by Peru's Specialised Environmental Prosecutor's Office.

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More than 3,000 tarantulas hidden in socks seized at airport