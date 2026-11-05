FA and WSL announce investigation into ACL injuries in women's football

Leah Williamson ruptured her ACL back in 2023 (John Walton/PA) PA Wire

A new research project will investigate anterior cruciate ligament injuries in women's football, after a series of high-profile players suffered ruptured anterior cruciate ligaments (ACL) in recent years.

The Football Association and the Women's Super League (WSL) have announced the study, which aims to better understand why the injuries occur and how incidences could be reduced.

Alexia Putellas, Sam Kerr, Beth Mead, Vivianne Miedema and Leah Williamson are among the players to have ruptured their ACLs in recent years.

Previous research has suggested female players are more at risk of the injury than their male counterparts.

The project is a collaboration with Imperial College London and knee surgeon Simon Ball. Sponsored by the FA, the PhD research will be carried out by Hanna Lehtovirta at Imperial College.

Beth Mead has also ruptured her ACL in the past (Getty)

It will combine scientific data with the experiences of players and staff working in the professional game, and every club in the WSL and WSL2 will be invited to take part.

Data will be compared from players who have suffered ACL injuries and those who have not. Interviews with players will also form part of the research.

The ACL is one of the four main ligaments in the knee joint, and rupturing it is considered to be one of the most significant injuries in football, with players typically taking at least 6-9 months to recover from them before returning to the pitch.

Some of the most high-profile players in the women’s game have missed major tournaments because of the injury.

Williamson, who led England to Euros glory in 2022 and 2025, missed the 2023 World Cup after rupturing her ACL just weeks before the tournament. The Lionesses went on to reach the final in Australia without her before losing to Spain.

Putellas also had to battle back from the same injury, but proved she can still operate at the highest level by winning the women’s Ballon d’Or for the third time last week.

She also claimed the coveted prize in 2021 and 2022 during her time at Barcelona. Putellas left the Catalan giants earlier this year to join London City Lionesses in the WSL.