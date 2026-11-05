Trump’s diesel deal with Putin in shambles after Russian tankers turn away from US due to sanctions

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President Donald Trump’s controversial diesel deal withVladimir Putin appears to be unravelling as two Russian fuel tankers turned away from the US this week.

The US leader, whose party suffered a crushing defeat at the midterm elections this week, had risked political capital in Europe for the agreement, which appears to have done little for him domestically.

Russian tanker Talisman and the Hong Kong-owned Leruo abandoned the US Atlantic Coast as their originally declared destination, according to the Financial Times.

The Leruo switched its destination signal to Brazil on Monday and had been under UK, EU and Canadian sanctions.

After turning away from the Atlantic Coast, the Talisman is reported to have entered the Mediterranean and is now off the coast of Algeria and signalling “for orders”, according to the report.

The Trump-Putin diesel deal appears to be under threat (Reuters)

This means the tanker, which is sanctioned by the US, UK and EU, has no confirmed destination port or buyer.

Two other tankers appear to still be making their way towards the US and signalling “for orders” in the same manner. The Greek-owned Agioi Fanendes, previously expected to deliver around 40,000 tons of Russian diesel, is still heading towards the US east coast, according to the reports.

Seychelles-owned tanker the Beast is continuing to signal “Atlantic” after it loaded diesel at Russia’s Primorsk port on 27 October suggesting that it will continue onwards.

The Independent has contacted the White House for comment.

The agreement sparked backlash when it was announced by Trump on 9 October, with Ukrainian president Volodymyr Zelensky admitting that he felt “betrayed” by the deal.

Vessels at the Strait of Hormuz, as seen from Musandam, Oman, November 3, 2026. (Reuters)

The Ukrainian leader suggested that the US should consider an arrangement with Kyiv instead, saying at the time: “Why doesn't America then conclude a diesel deal with Ukraine? Let's propose a diesel deal with Ukraine.”

Trump accused Europe of hypocrisy as he pointed to their own fuel imports from Russia, although the continent has increasingly reduced its reliance on Moscow.

Global fuel prices have surged amid the Iranian blockade of the Strait of Hormuz, through which one fifth of the world’s oil and gas supplies passed before US-Israeli attacks launched the conflict on 28 February.

Trump had said that Russia would immediately export 300,000 metric tons or 2.25 million barrels upon his announcement, followed by 500,000 tons in November and 1 million tons "immediately thereafter".

Lithuania’s foreign minister Kestutis Budrys said that the agreement was “not the European way”, saying: “This deal doesn't help neither the price of oil products nor the unity of the transatlantic community.”