Ukraine-Russia war live: Trump claims ‘big, beautiful’ deal in the works as UK refuses to invite Putin to G20

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US president Donald Trump has claimed that Russia's war on Ukraine was close to being settled and that ending it might involve all of Europe.

Trump said he met privately with Russian special envoy Kirill Dmitriev at the White House as first lady, Melania Trump, ​hosted ​representatives from Kyiv and Moscow.

"It's going to be a big agreement, and it's going to involve more than Ukraine ... I could even say it might involve all of Europe. It's going to ⁠be a big, beautiful agreement, and everyone's going to be thrilled," Trump said.

A US delegation is scheduled to mediate talks in Abu Dhabi on 10 and 11 November between representatives from Russia and Ukraine.

Meanwhile, UK prime minister Andy Burnham has said Putin will not be invited to next year’s G20 summit. It marks a break with Trump after his secretary of state, Marco Rubio, said in September that Washington had invited Putin to the G20 meeting in Miami in December.