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Russell Brand facing 'significant' prison sentence after rape conviction
By Amy-Clare Martin,3 days ago
- Comedian Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.
- Mr Justice Bennathan informed Brand that he faces a “significant custodial term” when he is sentenced on Monday, and has remanded him into custody.
- The maximum punishment for rape is life in prison, although custodial sentences vary from four to 19 years depending on the circumstances of the crime.
- Aggravating and mitigating factors, such as whether the victim was vulnerable or if the offender has any previous convictions, will also be taken into account by the sentencing judge.
- Punishments for sexual assault range from a community order to a maximum of 10 years in prison.
IN FULL
Will Russell Brand go to prison and what sentence will he receive after guilty verdict?