Russell Brand facing 'significant' prison sentence after rape conviction

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Comedian Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a trial at Southwark Crown Court.

Mr Justice Bennathan informed Brand that he faces a “significant custodial term” when he is sentenced on Monday, and has remanded him into custody.

The maximum punishment for rape is life in prison, although custodial sentences vary from four to 19 years depending on the circumstances of the crime.

Aggravating and mitigating factors, such as whether the victim was vulnerable or if the offender has any previous convictions, will also be taken into account by the sentencing judge.

Punishments for sexual assault range from a community order to a maximum of 10 years in prison.

IN FULL

Will Russell Brand go to prison and what sentence will he receive after guilty verdict?