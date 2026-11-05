Kimmarie Johnson death: Beverly Hills, 90210 star dies aged 50

Kimmarie Johnson has died at 50 Getty

Beverly Hills, 90210actor Kimmarie Johnson has died aged 50.

Johnson suffered a “heart event” October 27, her niece Rhonda Scott told TMZ. She was rushed to Cedars-Sinai Hospital and was diagnosed with a “heart aneurysm condition.”

She died November 4, her niece confirmed.

Johnson got her start in a 1998 episode of Beverly Hills, 90210, playing the role of Judy, according to her IMDB profile. Two years later, she appeared in an episode of V.I.P with Pamela Anderson.

Her other credits included Dude, Where's My Car? with Ashton Kutcher and Jennifer Garner, Shadow Fury, Spanish Fly, Wanda at Large, Gang Warz, and The Summer of Massacre.

Kimmarie Johnson has died at 50 (Getty)

Johnson’s most recent credit was one episode of the TV series Tucker’s War in 2017.

She also had a handful of credits as a film producer.

In addition to her acting career, Johnson was also a model and skincare enthusiast. She was crowned Miss Pennsylvania USA in 1993 and was a finalist at Miss USA.

In 2011, she launched SkinGlow by Kimmarie, providing skin care “with no chemical residue or after effects,” according to her website. She ran the business until her death.

Instagram and Facebook accounts appearing to belong to Johnson showed recent activity, including various modeling photos and behind-the-scenes videos.

One Facebook post from October 20 now has comments from friends and family paying tribute to the late model.

“My heart is truly saddened by the loss of you,” one person wrote. “Our last memory together was hanging out at the August Wilson center a few months ago. May you rest in God’s arms.”

A woman who identified as Johnson’s cousin posted on Facebook: “I am heartbroken on the sudden passing of my cousin Kimmarie Johnson. This hit hard, that life can pass in a twinkle of an eye. I went back over messages between she and I and I cried! She was always so supportive of everything I did, encouraging! I am truly speechless. Please pray for her family…”