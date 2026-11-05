Federal sweep busts noncitizens who allegedly registered to vote and cast illegal ballots in California

Your browser does not support the video tag.

A federal grand jury in Santa Ana has indicted 10 non-citizens suspected of illegally registering to vote by falsely claiming to be U.S. citizens.

The defendants live in Los Angeles and Orange counties, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office for the Central District of California. All 10 are lawful permanent residents, commonly known as green card holders. As lawful permanent residents, they are not eligible to register to vote or cast ballots in U.S. elections.

The charges form part of ''Operation Protect the Vote,'' an ongoing federal effort to investigate alleged election fraud in California, according to the U.S. Attorney's Office. Nine of the defendants are accused of making false statements on their naturalization applications by denying they had previously claimed to be U.S. citizens or registered to vote in U.S. elections.

Voters cast their ballots in the Queens borough of New York on Election Day this week (AP)

The U.S. Attorney's Office said the 10 individuals had faced federal criminal complaints before the indictments were returned. Omar Alexander Muñoz, 72, a Belizean national living in Commerce, allegedly registered to vote in September 2019, falsely declaring U.S. citizenship.

He subsequently voted in the 2020 general election, twice in 2022 and again in 2024.

Prosecutors allege he later denied claiming U.S. citizenship or registering to vote on his naturalization application. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 16.

Muhammad Khan, 50, a Pakistani national living in Anaheim, allegedly submitted a provisional ballot in 2020 while falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen. Five years later, on his naturalization paperwork, he allegedly denied having done so. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 16.

Ana Domínguez, 60, a Salvadoran national living in Long Beach, allegedly registered to vote in July 2006. She later falsely denied doing so on her naturalization paperwork in March 2026. Her arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 16.

José Antonio Bañuelos-Díaz, 42, a Mexican national living in West Adams, allegedly registered to vote in 2007 by falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen. Prosecutors allege he later denied doing so on his naturalization paperwork in March 2025. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 16.

Attorney General Todd Blanche has promised to crack down on voter fraud in line with President Donald Trump's false claims of mass election fraud (Getty)

Jesús Narez-Madrigal, 52, a Mexican national living in Carson, allegedly registered to vote in 2014, falsely declaring U.S. citizenship. He subsequently voted in the 2024 general election. He allegedly made false statements about his voting history on his June 2024 naturalization application. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 17.

Carlos Antonio Galeas, 54, a Honduran national living in West Covina, allegedly registered to vote in 2012 and 2016, falsely declaring U.S. citizenship. He later allegedly denied the registrations on his September 2018 naturalization application. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 17.

Flavio Alejandro Zúñiga, 43, a Mexican national living in La Puente, allegedly registered to vote in 2003 by falsely claiming to be a U.S. citizen. Prosecutors allege he later denied doing so on his naturalization paperwork in February 2026. His arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 17.

Amandeep Kaur, 30, an Indian national living in Rancho Palos Verdes, allegedly registered to vote in December 2022. She subsequently voted in the November 2024 election. Prosecutors allege she later denied ever claiming to be a U.S. citizen or registering to vote on her naturalization application. Her arraignment is scheduled for Nov. 20.

Axel Giovani Prera García, 46, a Guatemalan national living in Pico Rivera, allegedly registered to vote in 2002 and 2005, falsely declaring U.S. citizenship. He later allegedly made false statements on his June 2025 naturalization application regarding his voting history. He is a fugitive.

The 10th defendant, Ernesto Gutiérrez Ruvalcaba, 57, a Mexican national living in Wilmington, is accused of falsely claiming U.S. citizenship when registering to vote in February 2024. He allegedly cast a ballot the following month and is a fugitive.

If convicted, each defendant could face a statutory maximum sentence of five years in federal prison.