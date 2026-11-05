The World’s 50 Best Restaurants have been unveiled. Here are the top five

Your browser does not support the video tag.

For anyone looking to expand their culinary horizons and discover some of the world’s most innovative dining spots, or who simply enjoys photos of finely presented five-star cuisine, the results are in: The World’s 50 Best Restaurants 2026 list has officially been announced.

Revealed during a prestigious awards event in Peru, the latest rankings saw a wood-fired grill restaurant located in Atxondo, in Spain’s Basque Country, claim the coveted top spot.

For diners seeking inspiration ahead of their next gastronomic getaway, here are the top five dining establishments to know about.

1. Asador Etxebarri, Atxondo, Spain

Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo ascended to the peak of the global restaurant rankings this year, succeeding 2025 winner Maido in Lima.

Foodies from all over the world travel to the 18th-century stone farmhouse, which is tucked away among lush green mountains in a quiet Basque village, to experience chef Bittor Arguinzoniz’s legendary grilled cuisine.

For Arguinzoniz, simplicity is key. His food philosophy is to let the high-quality produce and natural flavours do all the talking.

Asador Etxebarri in Atxondo (PA)

Every dish served at this small, intimate restaurant is touched by the chef’s custom-made grills, even the milk ice cream.

The 14-course wood-fire tasting menu offers guests the full experience of what Asador Etxebarri has to offer, or you could opt for the local-favourite a la carte menu. Just make sure you don’t leave before tasting the succulent red Palamós prawns.

2. Gaggan, Bangkok, Thailand

Gaggan in Bangkok secured second place for its playful presentation and theatrical cuisine.

Celebrity chef Gaggan Anand designed this multi-course progressive Indian menu to elevate all the senses and take guests on a culinary adventure, infusing French, Thai, and Japanese influences.

Expect neon lights, music, yogurt explosions and a flamboyant finale.

Green almond dish at Gaggan, Bangkok (PA)

Diners are encouraged to eat with their hands and lick the plate at this high-energy dining experience. But don’t even think about taking a snap of the masterpieces for your Instagram, as phones and cameras have been banned to help you remain present during the whole meal.

3. Alchemist, Copenhagen, Denmark

Do you appreciate an immersive multi-hour gastronomic journey? Then third place Alchemist in Copenhagen could be right up your street.

Alchemist lies behind two bronze doors in the Refshaleøen neighbourhood and guests move through different themed rooms to taste dozens of “impressions” rather courses.

The main dining room features a 360-degree dome ceiling with synchronised sound and video projections.

Interior of Alchemist, Copenhagen (PA)

Chef Rasmus Munk’s menu incorporates a dizzying array of unconventional ingredients such as lamb brain, dried butterflies and jellyfish.

If you like extraordinary food served with a flourish and underlying political messages, Alchemist will not disappoint.

4. Quintonil, Mexico City, Mexico

Family-run restaurant Quintonil in Mexico City’s Polanco district, named after a green Mexican herb that features in some of its dishes and drinks, also made it into the top five.

This modern Mexican fine-dining restaurant is run by husband and wife duo chef Jorge Vallejo, who leads the kitchen, and Alejandra Flores, who manages the front-of-house operations and hospitality.

Many of the ingredients on Quintonil’s seasonal tasting menu travel just 30 meters from their urban garden straight to the plate.

Lettuces from tepotzotlaIn, sikil pak, Cuadro cheese and celeriac bushi dish at Quintonil (PA)

Charred avocado tartare with escamoles, cactus paddle sorbet and Pibil duck are among firm favourites.

Expect refined, award-winning food alongside a warm and welcoming atmosphere.

5. Wing, Hong Kong, China

Chef-owner Vicky Cheng is at the helm of fine-dining Chinese restaurant Wing in Hong Kong, which climbed up to fifth place from 11th.

Praised for its slick service, the intimate eatery has rich green interiors, marble accents and crisp white linens which makes the restaurant feel both warm and luxurious.

The tasting menu serves homage to the eight great Chinese cuisines, including mouthwatering dishes such as dry-aged crispy Cantonese chicken and crispy sea cucumber spring rolls.

Japanese oyster dish at Wing, Hong Kong (PA)

To conclude the meal, guests can pick from an abundance of juicy mangoes, guavas and other tropical delights from the popular fruit trolley service.

Wing also offers a sophisticated tea experience, with each tea meticulously selected to complement the seasonal dishes.

Here are the rest of the top 50:

6. The Chairman, Hong Kong, China

7. Kjolle, Lima, Peru

8. Kadeau, Copenhagen, Denmark

9. Diverxo, Madrid, Spain

10. Plénitude, Paris, France

11. Atomix, New York, US

12. Sorn, Bangkok, Thailand

13. Mérito, Lima, Peru

14. Sühring, Bangkok, Thailand

15. Odette, Singapore

16. Tuju, São Paulo, Brazil

17. Mingles, Seoul, South Korea

18. Nusara, Bangkok, Thailand

19. Jan, Munich, Germany

20. Piazza Duomo, Alba, Italy

21. Meet the Bund, Shanghai, China

22. Boragó, Santiago, Chile

23. Vyn, Skillinge, Sweden

24. Al Gatto Verde, Modena, Italy

25. Lasai, Rio de Janeiro, Brazil

26. Masque, Mumbai

27. Reale, Castel di Sangro, Italy

28. Trèsind Studio, Dubai, United Arab Emirates

29. Enigma, Barcelona, Spain

30. Steirereck, Vienna, Austria

31. Celele, Cartagena, Colombia

32. Potong, Bangkok, Thailand

33. Elkano, Getaria, Spain

34. Le Coquillage, Saint-Méloir-des-Ondes, France

35. La Colombe, Cape Town, South Africa

36. Ru Yuan, Hangzhou, China

37. Nuema, Quito, Ecuador

38. Atelier Moessmer Norbert Niederkofler, Brunico, Italy

39. Schloss Schauenstein, Fürstenau, Switzerland

40. Jordnær, Copenhagen, Denmark

41. Onjium, Seoul, South Korea

42. Bozar, Brussels, Belgium

43. Le Calandre, Rubano, Italy

44. Don Julio, Buenos Aires, Argentina

45. Mayta, Lima, Peru

46. El Chato, Bogotá, Colombia

47. Le Louis XV – Alain Ducasse, Monte Carlo, Monaco

48. Ikoyi, London, UK

49. Naar, Kasauli, India

50. Saint Peter, Sydney, Australia