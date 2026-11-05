Judge rules Alexa counts as disability aid in disputed Pip case

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A senior judge has ruled that a university lecturer with autism and ADHD was wrongly denied the Personal Independence Payment after a tribunal refused to recognise everyday technology as disability aids.

Upper Tribunal Judge Ann Humphrey said that tools such as Amazon Alexa devices and phone alarms can count as aids if they help overcome functional limitations caused by a health condition.

The original tribunal had dismissed the claim on the grounds that non-disabled people use smart devices.

The initial panel was also found to have failed to properly investigate the claimant's use of noise-cancelling headphones to manage auditory processing difficulties and sensory overload.

The case has been remitted for a fresh hearing, reflecting wider criticism of DWP benefit assessments, where nearly three-quarters of tribunal appeals are overturned in favour of claimants.

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Woman wrongly denied Pip for using noise-cancelling headphones and Alexa, court rules