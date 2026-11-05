undefined
Posts
undefined
Followers
User since undefined NaN
Technology
Judge rules Alexa counts as disability aid in disputed Pip case
By Albert Toth,3 days ago
- A senior judge has ruled that a university lecturer with autism and ADHD was wrongly denied the Personal Independence Payment after a tribunal refused to recognise everyday technology as disability aids.
- Upper Tribunal Judge Ann Humphrey said that tools such as Amazon Alexa devices and phone alarms can count as aids if they help overcome functional limitations caused by a health condition.
- The original tribunal had dismissed the claim on the grounds that non-disabled people use smart devices.
- The initial panel was also found to have failed to properly investigate the claimant's use of noise-cancelling headphones to manage auditory processing difficulties and sensory overload.
- The case has been remitted for a fresh hearing, reflecting wider criticism of DWP benefit assessments, where nearly three-quarters of tribunal appeals are overturned in favour of claimants.
IN FULL
Woman wrongly denied Pip for using noise-cancelling headphones and Alexa, court rules