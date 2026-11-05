Star Wars actor Adam Driver says standalone Kylo Ren film isn’t happening: ‘It’s over, he's dead’

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Adam Driver has confirmed that there will be “no more Star Wars” for him, as his idea for a standalone Kylo Ren film is dead in the water.

The 42-year-old actor previously revealed he and Steven Soderbergh had pitched the idea of a standalone movie about his character titled The Hunt for Ben Solo, only for it to be rejected by Disney.

He originally starred as Kylo Ren in the Star Wars films The Force Awakens (2015), The Last Jedi (2017), and The Rise of Skywalker (2019).

Driver has now admitted he thinks the “ship has sailed” on the idea.

“Yeah, it’s over… No more Star Wars,” he said in an appearance onThe Rich Eisen Show this week. “We tried to do one more, but they’re like, ‘No, he’s dead.’”

Asked if he'd return if someone were to “resurrect” the project, he said: “If they wanted to, fine. But we’re not… It’s not our call. I think the ship has sailed though.”

The Girls actor had been very excited about the ”awesome“ script he and director Soderbergh had helped get together, he said: “We worked on it for a few years, really and earnestly.“We got a script together that was really good with Scott Burns, Rebecca Blunt, and Soderbergh and I.

“We all worked on it… It was awesome. It was really cool. But you know, I don’t get to decide.”

Adam Driver as Kylo Ren in Star Wars film ‘The Rise of Skywalker’ (LucasFilm)

In August, Lucasfilm co-president Dave Filoni, who co-wrote and produced the franchise's latest big-screen offering, The Mandalorian and Grogu, told Star Wars fans “the Force is not with” them regarding a Kylo Ren spin-off project.

He told Deadline at the D23 event: “It’s not here, you won’t find it here. The Force is not with us in that regard; I love the love you feel for it.”

Meanwhile Driver’s Star Wars co-star Daisy Ridley previously admitted she had “heard rumblings” about the project before it was made public.

During an interview with IGN, the 34-year-old actor, who played Rey in the sequel trilogy, said she’d initially heard “rumblings” that Driver could be getting a standalone film.

“I have lots of friends who are crew, so things always travel like that. But, whoa! When the story came out, no, I was like, 'Oh, my God!’” she recalled. “And it was him that said it, right?”

She added: “It was funny because, like, 'Oh, wow, Adam is saying it,' and that's the big surprise of the year.”

Earlier this year, Driver broke his silence following claims by his Girls co-star and show creator Lena Dunham about his behaviour on set.

Dunham, 40, alleged in her book that Driver was “verbally aggressive” and once threw a chair while filming her HBO series, in which the Star Wars actor played her on-and-off love interest during all six seasons from 2012 to 2017.

When asked about the claims in May at the Cannes press conference for his new film Paper Tiger, Driver kept his response brief.

“I have no comment on any of that. I’m saving it all for my book,” Driver said in a video shared by Deadline, sparking laughter from the audience.