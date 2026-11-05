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Soccer
Seamus Coleman handed Republic of Ireland 'hybrid role' for Nations League games
By Sam Brookes,3 days ago
- Republic of Ireland manager Heimir Hallgrimsson has appointed 38-year-old Seamus Coleman to a new “hybrid role” within the national set-up to help prolong the defender's playing career following his departure from Everton.
- Although Coleman was not named in the official 24-man Nations League squad, he will assist the coaching staff and participate in training sessions to maintain fitness and potentially extend his 81 international caps.
- Captain Nathan Collins returns to the squad alongside Harvey Vale and goalkeeper Mark Travers for the upcoming fixtures against Austria on 14 November and Kosovo three days later, with promotion to League A at stake.
- Burnley midfielder Josh Cullen has been left out of the squad to regain full match readiness at his club, while injuries also rule out Evan Ferguson and Jaden Umeh.
- Hallgrimsson acknowledged the potential Irish eligibility of Liverpool-born Manchester United prospect Shea Lacey, noting his background was interesting but stating association officials handle player contact.
IN FULL
Seamus Coleman takes on new Republic of Ireland role as Everton legend ponders his playing future