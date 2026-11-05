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Russell Brand has been found guilty of one count of rape and three counts of sexual assault following a four-week trial at Southwark Crown Court.

The Metropolitan Police are currently investigating the 51-year-old over two further alleged rapes, with files submitted to the Crown Prosecution Service.

Lead investigator Detective Superintendent Andy Furphy warned that more victims may come forward following the publicity of the guilty verdicts.

The trial heard that Brand targeted women and treated them as disposable during a series of attacks between 1999 and 2009.

Police confirmed that their live investigation into Brand's conduct remains ongoing as detectives continue to liaise with prosecutors.

IN FULL

Brand under investigation for two more alleged rapes as police warn there could be more victims