Evacuations underway in Georgia after severe thunderstorms cause life-threatening floods

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Severe overnight thunderstorms delivered torrential rainfall across parts of north Georgia from Wednesday into Thursday, causing hazardous flash floods that hindered emergency response efforts.

The National Weather Service reported Thursday morning that McCaysville, a north-central Georgia town of around 1,000 residents located across the Toccoa River from Copperhill, Tennessee, received between 3 and 5 inches (8 to 13 centimeters) of rain, triggering life-threatening conditions.

McCaysville Police Chief Michael Earley told local news outlets that crews completed over 30 rescues overnight. He noted that water had risen above the roofs of some residences and that rushing currents were obstructing rescue boats.

According to the Fannin County Emergency Management Agency, swift water rescue teams evacuated multiple residents, though several individuals remained stranded in areas crews could not safely reach.

The agency did not clarify how many people were impacted or if any injuries occurred.

(AP)

Officials issued a warning on social media advising against complacency. "Please do not let the rain stopping give you a false sense of security," the agency wrote. "Floodwaters remain extremely dangerous, and conditions can continue to worsen even after the rain has stopped."

A prolonged dry spell has brought the Northeast's longest rain-free stretch this year.

New York City, Philadelphia, and Boston have gone over two weeks without measurable precipitation, while drought conditions persist across New England, particularly Maine.