Key Scotland duo return for New Zealand rugby clash

Finn Russell is back in the Scotland squad for the Nations Championship match against New Zealand Getty

Scotland have been boosted by the return of key duo Sione Tuipulotu and Finn Russell for their Nations Championship clash against New Zealand on Saturday.

Neither player featured in Scotland’s previous game, a 33-17 victory over Fiji in July, but both are included in the squad along with several other crucial players.

Gregor Brown partner Scott Cummings in the second row and Matt Fagerson is fit enough to start in the back row alongside Rory Darge and former Glasgow Warrior Jack Dempsey.

Behind the scrum, Kyle Rowe has been preferred to Blair Kinghorn at fullback, while Huw Jones is favoured over Rory Hutchinson and Stafford McDowall to partner captain Tuipulotu in the midfield.

Rory Sutherland starts ahead of Pierre Schoeman and starts at loosehead prop despite only making on appearance for Glasgow this season due to a calf injury.

Despite Edinburgh Rubgy’s bright start to the season only hooker Ewan Ashman makes it into the starting XV while there is a landmark appearance for Russell who will win his 100th international cap as he makes his 96th appearance for Scotland, adding to the four Tests he's played for the Lions.

Record try-scorer Darcy Graham and wing Duhan van der Merwe have been left out.

Saturday's Test kicks off at 2.10pm and is the first of three Nations Championship games at Murrayfield, with Australia and Japan due in the next couple of weeks.

Scotland captain Sione Tuipulotu returns to the team for the Test against New Zealand (Getty)

New Zealand have also named their starting XV for the contest with head coach Dave Rennie making two changes to the team that last faced Australia in Sydney.

Ethan de Groot returns at loosehead prop, while Jordie Barrett is back from injury at inside centre.

Rennie is expecting a major test at Murrayfield. He said: “Scotland are a quality side. They are very well coached and have built a lot of depth over recent years. They play a very similar brand of footy to us and we know we’ll need to be at our best on Saturday.

“Murrayfield is an iconic place to play so it will be a special occasion to kick off our northern tour.”

Scotland XV: 15. Kyle Rowe, 14. Kyle Steyn, 13. Huw Jones, 12. Sione Tuipulotu, 11. Jamie Dobie, 10. Finn Russell, 9. Ben White; 8. Jack Dempsey, 7. Rory Darge, 6. Matt Fagerson, 5. Scott Cummings, 4. Gregor Brown, 3. Zander Fagerson, 2. Ewan Ashman, 1. Rory Sutherland.

Replacements: 16. Gregor Hiddleston, 17. Pierre Schoeman, 18. Will Hurd, 19. Max Williamson, 20. Josh Bayliss, 21. George Horne, 22. Tom Jordan, 23. Blair Kinghorn.

New Zealand XV: 15. Beauden Barrett, 14. Will Jordan, 13. Quinn Tupaea, 12. Jordie Barrett, 11. Josh Moorby, 10. Damian McKenzie, 9. Cam Roigard; 8. Wallace Sititi, 7. Peter Lakai, 6. Tupou Vaa’i, 5. Fabian Holland, 4. Scott Barrett, 3. Fletcher Newell, 2. Codie Taylor, 1. Ethan de Groot.

Replacements: 16. Asafo Aumua, 17. George Bower, 18. Pasilio Tosi, 19. Christian Lio-Willie, 20. Anton Segner, 21. Cortez Ratima, 22. Timoci Tavatavanawai, 23. Rieko Ioane.