Trump (correctly) points finger at Democrats for stock market plunge during blue tsunami: Live updates

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Democrats continue to add to their blue tsunami as President Donald Trump — correctly — pointed the finger at them for a stock market plunge.

“The Stock Market suffered one of the Worst Days in History based on the results of the Election. Such a sad thing to watch!” Trump wrote on Truth Social.

Several Democrats were projected to win House races, including Luz Rivas in California, Sam Forstag in Montana and Shannon Taylor in Virginia.

These wins bring the total number of Democrats projected to win House seats to 247, compared with 147 Republicans. In the Senate, the current tally is 54 Democrats and 44 Republicans. Democrats will control both chambers when the new Congress convenes in January.

The results come as a civil war is brewing inside the Trump administration, with insiders scrambling to assign blame.

Trump has reportedly called advisors asking whether Defense Secretary Pete Hegseth should be axed. Other key players caught in the turmoil include Vice President JD Vance and White House Chief of Staff Susie Wiles.

Meanwhile, Secretary of State Marco Rubio is on “resignation watch,” following the GOP’s disastrous midterm performance, sources familiar with the matter told The Independent. The White House denied the report.